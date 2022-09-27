Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 412,313 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $40.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.