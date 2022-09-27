Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 412,313 shares.The stock last traded at $41.44 and had previously closed at $40.38.
IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
