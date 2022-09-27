Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 15,116 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,737,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,862,000 after buying an additional 412,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 556,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

