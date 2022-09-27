Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 15,116 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackBerry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.
Institutional Trading of BlackBerry
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
