Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Sells 1,806 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAH traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 721,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

