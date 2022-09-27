Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $231.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 463.18 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

