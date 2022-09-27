Insured Finance Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $6.30 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

