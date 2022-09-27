Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

