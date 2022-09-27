Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$215.64.

Shares of IFC opened at C$195.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$205.40. The stock has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$185.68.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0600009 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

