Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 294,019 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF remained flat at $6.62 during trading on Tuesday. 989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,018. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

