Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 671,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 94,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,181. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $30.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

