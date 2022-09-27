Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

KSM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,434. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

