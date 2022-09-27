Integrated Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 567,522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,806. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

