Integrated Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $8.31 during trading on Tuesday. 686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.