Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $266,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,988. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

