Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,864. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

