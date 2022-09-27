Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 8,119 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,996 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after buying an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,411. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

