Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $411,000 Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $18,522,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 1.9 %

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

