Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 61,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

