Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,717. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

