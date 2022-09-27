Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. 1,243,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,995,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

