Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 49,931 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after purchasing an additional 416,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 854,898 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 234,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

