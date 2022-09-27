Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

