InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$52.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

