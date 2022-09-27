Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Position Boosted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

