Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,296 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

