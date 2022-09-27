Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 347,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,304. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

