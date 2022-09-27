Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Stock Position Raised by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management owned about 1.32% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 686.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,422,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,920. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

