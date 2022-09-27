Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 324,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,392,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 674,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 206,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.