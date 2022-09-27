Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 27th (AIT, ASC, AVGO, BFS, DOC, HUBG, ITW, KDP, KRO, LMAT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 27th:
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
