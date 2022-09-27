Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September 27th (AIT, ASC, AVGO, BFS, DOC, HUBG, ITW, KDP, KRO, LMAT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 27th:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.