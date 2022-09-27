Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

