Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 11,607 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 329% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 42,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.