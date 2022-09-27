Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $6.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.83. The company had a trading volume of 304,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,221. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.62 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

