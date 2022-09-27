iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IBB traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $170.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

