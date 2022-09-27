iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,992,000 after buying an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,256,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 514,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS USHY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,605,804 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

