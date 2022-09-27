iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000.

