iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.75

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 1657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

