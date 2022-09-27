iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.82

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.82 and last traded at $95.83, with a volume of 33660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

