iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.51

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 1507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.10.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.