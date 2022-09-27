iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 887.0% in September

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 887.0% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 333,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

