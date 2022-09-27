iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SUSL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,506. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,028,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the period.

