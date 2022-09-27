iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 56.7% in September

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
SUSL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,506. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
