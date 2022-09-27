iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 2,334,825 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

