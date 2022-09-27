iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,151 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $31.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 670,470 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

