iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Down 79.8% in September

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WOOD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $95.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,512,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

