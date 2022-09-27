iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,933,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. 395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

