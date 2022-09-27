iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.90

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.90 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 36188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after purchasing an additional 272,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.