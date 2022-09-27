iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,092,524. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

