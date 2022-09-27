iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

