iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.28

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 192649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

