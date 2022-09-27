iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $208.55

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.55 and last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 9780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,139,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,389,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

