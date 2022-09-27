iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

