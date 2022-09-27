iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.